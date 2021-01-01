LR Home Embroidered Botanical Bird Traditional Throw Pillow, Beige/Cream/Blue

ELEGANT EMBROIDERY: Enhance your home or office space with this traditional throw pillow. This eye-catching accent is made to bring detailed design to your stylish home décor arrangement. MAKER TO MARKET: Hand-woven with traditional textile techniques, this embroidered cotton pillow is an intricately crafted home accent made by skilled artisans in India. This throw pillow is hand-stuffed and finished in the USA. VERSATILE STYLE: Well-toned hues allow this design to span all season and various styles. It’s the perfect throw pillow for any sofa, accent chair, couch, or bedding in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or guest room. PACKAGE INCLUDES: (1) 20" x 20" 100% Cotton Hand-Woven Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Zipper. Hand-Stuffed with Polyfil/Polyester Insert. PLEASE NOTE: The digital images may vary due to differences in computer monitors, some colors may vary slightly.