From inbox zero
Embree Reversible L-Shape Desk
Advertisement
This desk is made of high-quality MDF and has a steel frame design, which can increase the weight capacity, make the desk more stronger. This desk is easy to install, and all tools and instructions needed are included.This desk has a bevel edge angle design, which is perfect to storage electrical wires and better organize your desktop items. Besides,It also have a humanized foot rest design, you can put your legs on the horizontal bottom supporting board to get better rest.This desk is designed with 2-Tier Storage Shelves ,which provide a perfect storage for your office accessories and important documents,make your office workstation clean and tidy.