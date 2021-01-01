King Embrace Stomach & Back Sleeper Pillow - Great Sleep

Rest your head on resilient comfort with the EMBRACE pillow by Great Sleep. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, this pillow features a luxurious soft and breathable 450-thread count fabric cover that encases SUPRELLE Flex down alternative fiberfill for balanced softness and support as you sleep. With a little hand fluffing, the pillow bounces back to its original shape even after repeated use and washing. The EMBRACE pillow continually adjusts to the weight of your head and sleep position, while offering resilient comfort that ensures your pillow remains both fluffable and moldable night after night. Feel the flex in our EMBRACE pillow by Great Sleep. Size: King.