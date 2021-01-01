From the holiday aisle
Embellished Wine Glasses - 3 Assorted
This timeless collection of glitzy home accents spark a look that is fabulously elegant. Designed by Shea Fragoso and Debbie Murray. The glamorous person in your life will cherish items gifted from this unique collection. Perfect for an elegant party or special gift for a wedding or anniversary. The Holiday Aisle Embellished Wine Glasses - 3 Assorted by A Gilded Life collection Materials: metal, glass, rhinestone, iron. Care Instructions: Not Intended for Microwave Use, Handwash Only. Measures: 4.5"h.