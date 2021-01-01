From tadashi shoji
Tadashi Shoji - Embellished Sheath Dress With Train
Showcase your stunning side in this flattering evening dress by Tadashi Shoji BOS19779LB creation. Striking bead embellishments design the jewel neckline and cap sleeves. The skirt parades a sheath silhouette which finishes with a sweep train. A center zipper closure secures the full back. Go beyond glamorous in this Tadashi Shoji creation. Style: tada_BOS19779LB Details: Embellished Neckline Short Sleeves Fitted Floor Length Full Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to Tadashi Shoji Sizing Chart. Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.