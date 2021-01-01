Aidan Mattox - Embellished Jewel Neck Dress 251705110

Walk in glamour and let all heads turn on you in this creation by Aidan Mattox 251705110. This dress offers a jewel neckline and a keyhole back. Embellishments are done all throughout the dress. This Aidan Mattox creation is truly remarkable! Style: amattox_251705110 Details: Sleeveless Keyhole back Embellished Mesh (100% Polyester) Lining (100% Polyester) Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath This special occasion dress is on Sale! Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.