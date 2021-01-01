From winston porter
Elsmore 1 - Drawer Nightstand
Feature:Keep your personal items organized and out of sight at your bedside with this elegant and practical nightstand.The bedside nightstand features modern design with massive lines that will blend with any bedroom décor or furniture.The nightstand features 3 deep drawers which make it convenient for storing books, glassess or any type of personal items you may need next to you in your bedroom. 2 drawers with lock to protect your privacy.Description:Product Name: end table.Product color: beauty walnut color.Product weight: 28.89 pounds.Material: board.Product size: 14.6 x 13.4 x 23.6 inches (37x34x60 cm)Packing size: 27.9 x 15.6 x 4.7 inches (71x39.5x12 cm)The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1 Bedroom Nightstand. Color: White