eberjey Elsie Nostalgia Garden Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S) eberjey Elsie Nostalgia Garden Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S) 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Front button closures. Elastic waistband. EBER-WD51. WC1985ELS. eberjey was born with the belief that the layer worn next to the heart should express happiness, love and confidence - all the things that make a woman truly beautiful. Slip into some of the most dreamiest sleepwear or dive into some of their playful printed swim - you won't be disappointed.