From christopher knight home
19.25" Delphine Lightweight Concrete Patio Urn Planter Black - Christopher Knight Home
Advertisement
Item Description: Pick your plants up off the ground; this garden urn planter allows for variation in height in your garden area, re-invigorating your yard and giving it a sense of new interest and excitement. A drainage hole and stopper helps keep everything planted in this garden urn healthy and happy. Feature-Benefit: ELEGANT STYLE - Lightweight concrete gives this planter a high-end, faux-stone appearance. This piece boasts a Roman design with botanical accents and a square base. MULTI-PURPOSE - This planter can be used for flowers, herbs, succulents, and vegetables. FUNCTIONAL - This selection is outfitted with a drainage hole and stopper for optimal growing conditions. DURABLE - This piece is weather and water-resistant, making it perfect for homes of any climate. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED - Simply remove this planter from its packaging and enjoy.