MINKPINK Eloise Ruched Bikini Bottoms in White. - size S (also in XS) MINKPINK Eloise Ruched Bikini Bottoms in White. - size S (also in XS) Self: 96% polyamide 4% elastaneLining: 80% polyamide 20% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Adjustable side ruched detail. Flattering V-waist. Textured fabric with ruffle trim. Item not sold as a set. MINK-WX362. IS21S2043. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.