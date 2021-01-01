The allen + roth Elmira 4-ft LED flat panel decorative ceiling light is designed to bring style to your house while saving you money. The LED light source is designed to last for 50, 000 hours so you don't have to replace bulbs again. Enjoy hassle-free LED lighting that never needs replacing with a variety of color temperatures to choose from 2700K soft white, 3000K bright white, 4000K cool white, 5000K daylight, and 6500K daylight deluxe. This ceiling fixture is dimmable from 100-percent to 15-percent and works with most Triac dimmers. With its Parlor Pewter Wood Frame and Bronze finish flat panel, this flat panel will update any room. allen + roth Elmira 48.75-in Parlor Pewter LED Flush Mount Light | FP1285-PRP-48LFC-R