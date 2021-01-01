Noble House Elmhurst Mid-Century Modern Dark Gray Fabric Open-Back Dining Chairs (Set of 2), Dark Gray/ Matte Black

Calling back to the timeless tradition of the mid-century revolution, these modern takes on iconic concepts update the originals that inspired them and give them contemporary new life in the present day. With retro features such as a perforated, open-back design, tapered iron legs, and selectively-upholstered sitting surfaces, these classic selections are sure to suit your dining table and the room as a whole regardless of personal style. Eternally chic; a daring combination of matte black iron and dark gray fabric. Color: Dark Gray/ Matte Black.