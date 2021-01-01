From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Ellyn Fabric Recliner (Set of 2), Wheat, Dark Brown
Advertisement
CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring smooth upholstery and tonal piping, our pushback recliner offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this chair brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. NAILHEAD ACCENTS: This recliner spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering the edges. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch. WINGBACK: Framed by two “wings” that are designed to trap heat and shield your body from drafts, the backrest allows for both style and functional comfort to any room. PUSHBACK MECHANISM: Our chairs use a pushback mechanism to open up into the reclining position. Simply place your feet apart on the floor with your arms on the armrests and use your body weight to push backward. To come back up, tilt your body weight forward and upwards. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this recliner set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately