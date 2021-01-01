Ellisse Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0035-16-GB-OB-E2)

The Ellisse Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio brings beauty and contemporary design together. Made from hand blown glass, this stunning sconce brings captivating qualities to decorative lighting. The blown glass shades create a magical dance of light and color, particularly when paired with clear or vintage bulbs. Ideal for modern living and dining rooms, bedrooms, lobbies and hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Oval. Color: Brass. Finish: Gilded Brass