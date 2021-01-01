From hammerton studio
Ellisse Tempo Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0035-24-BS-OB-E2)
Advertisement
Highlighted by the painterly quality of its optic blown glass shade, the Ellisse Tempo Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio sets the ambiance across the home with a refined personality. The sconce rests neatly over ones wall with a sleek, compact square backplate. Complementing the backplate, a metal stem and lamp holder use their geometrically precise forms to accentuate the artful form underneath. With no two being exactly alike, the glass shade achieves its flowing, accenting contour from a molten glass ribbon draped over a blown glass bubble. When turned on, the undulations produced by the shades surface translate into a textured display of ambient light across its wall. The shine of the bulb touches the glass with fine highlights. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Bronze. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver