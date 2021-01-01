Ellis Tripod Floor Lamp Brass/White - Project 62

The Ellis Tripod Floor Lamp from Project 62™ will add effortless elegance to any space. Three brass posts topped with a simple white drum shade combine to create a tall, sleek look you’ll love to use in any room. This graceful, modern free-standing lamp will fill any nook with a welcoming glow. Use this minimalistic floor lamp alongside farmhouse or modern decor, and shed a little more light on your lovely home. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.