Ellis LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 4967PN/Q)

The Ellis LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Visual Comfort brings a dedicated glow to the space with a simple and unassuming fixture. Mounting directly to the ceiling, the square metal body drops down slightly. The bottom side of the piece is lined with a shade made of natural quartz. The quartz diffuses the light from the interior, integrated LED, and shapes it into a peaceful and warm glow that accents beautifully with the surrounding space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel