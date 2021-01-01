From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Ellis Harper 1-Light Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Mini Pendant | 6113701-778
Advertisement
The Sea Gull Lighting Ellis Harper one light mini pendant in brushed oil rubbed bronze enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. Ellis Harper has an Arts and Crafts pedigree with a Modernist twist. The array of fixtures showcases Sea Gull's commitment to high style with robust construction and craftsmanship at an exceptional price. The subtle detail allows this transitional design to easily fit into any dÃ¦#169;cor. The sleek, geometric arms and square Satin Etched glass shades add touches of elegance to its streamlined profile. The assortment includes: four- and eight-light chandeliers, a six-light linear, one-light mini-pendant, and one-, two-, three- and four-light bath fixtures. All fixtures are offered in either a Brushed Nickel or Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze. Sea Gull Lighting Ellis Harper 1-Light Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Mini Pendant | 6113701-778