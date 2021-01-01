From visual comfort
Ellis Bedside Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 3965PN/Q-P)
The Ellis Bedside Table Lamp by Visual Comfort combines modern lines with natural material for a stunning accent piece that instantly elevates the look of a home. Designed by Ralph Lauren, this lamp features mesmerizing natural quartz paneling held together to form its rectangular body. Shining brass accents along its body and atop a crisp open-top percale shade bring a warm contrast and shine brilliantly when the piece is illuminated. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel