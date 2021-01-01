Elliptical 6 by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (Elliptical6-6)

Advertisement
A modern space takes shape with the addition of Elliptical 6 by NW Art. Designed by Greg Gioiosa, it features floating ovals and orbs on a background of irregular brushstrokes for Magritte-esque surrealism. This exclusive wall print (digitally signed by the artist) is created with the giclÃ©e method using pigment-based archival inks for authenticity and longevity of the colors and details. The frame, medium and size options allow for a customized piece of artwork to perfectly suit a contemporary residential or commercial interior. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.