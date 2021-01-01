Ellipse Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (188200-1048)

The Ellipse Adjustable Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge can be best described as modern, classy, and sleek. Hand-forged wrought iron trimmings create an interesting linear shadow play against its lampshade, which at first glance seem to flatten the semi-cylindrical shapes into pleasant glowing squares. It offers brilliant ambient lighting encompassed by a hand-blown glass shade. It functions as a great peace in series over counters and dining room tables, and as a touch of light in open living spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting