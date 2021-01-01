Troy Lighting Elliot 3-Light Textured Black 25 in. W Pendant with Clear Glass

Advertisement
For over 50 years, Troy Lighting has transcended time and redefined handcrafted workmanship with the creation of strikingly eclectic, sophisticated casual lighting fixtures distinguished by their unique human sensibility and characterized by their design and functionality. We emphasize hand worked artistry and the capabilities of human craftsmanship. Our masters of craft bend, forge and weld raw materials into final products, showing not only a profound knowledge of the materials they work with, but an unwavering attention to detail and a measure of ingenuity. With precision, well-executed know-how and creative vision, our craftsmen provide Troy Lighting with its dimension of uniqueness, as each individual fixture shows traces of the human hand. With vision, a commanding sense of design and functionality and an ever-present willingness to experiment, Troy Lighting unsettles the rules of interior and exterior lighting, introducing fixtures that are distinctly unique and conspicuously human.