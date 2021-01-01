Best Master Furniture Ellen 7-Pieces Antique Natural Oak Dining Set

With its rustic features and textured edges, this transitional take of a farm house style dining table is one of form and function, both esthetically pleasing and durable. Its pedestal base is a solid wood frame ready to take on whatever dinner party you have in store. The rectangular dining table is big enough to fit 8 chairs. The dining chairs come from the same wood material that is equally sturdy and medium firm to sit on. The bronzed colored studs is an added bonus to any decor. Color: Natural Oak.