Elle Handmade Flatweave Wool/Cotton Ivory Area Rug
Description
Features:Material: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: 80% Wool 20% CottonConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 10' x 14', Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 9' x 12', Rectangle 11' x 15', Rectangle 2' x 10', Rectangle 2' x 12', Rectangle 2' x 14', Rectangle 2' x 6', Rectangle 2'3" x 4'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 2'3" x 4', Runner 2'3" x 18', Runner 2'3" x 22', Round 6', Round 4', Runner 2'3" x 20', Runner 2'3" x 16'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 6'): SquarePrimary Color: IvoryPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: TeenGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: YesProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 2'3" x 4', Runner 2'3" x 18', Runner 2'3" x 22', Round 6', Round 4', Runner 2'3" x 20', Runner 2'3" x 16'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Square 6'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 10'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 12'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 14'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 6'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningProduct Care (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Vacuums Cross Sell Test: No Beater BarDorm SKU: YesOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions: