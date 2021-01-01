From novogratz
Novogratz Elle Blue Convertible Sofa Bed Futon, Blue Velvet
Modern in design, the Novogratz Elle Futon is the simple yet eye-catching addition you are looking for to complete your home decor. Perfect for your living room, home office or guest bedroom, the Elle is upholstered in soft velvet with square button tufted detailing on the backrest and the seat. What's more, it sits of solid and trendy metal legs! Multi-functional and practical, the Novogratz Elle Futon is built with a versatile design that easily converts between three positions. With an easy push or pull, you can choose between a sitting, lounging or sleeping position; making it the ideal piece to add extra sleeping space for when you need to host friends or family overnight. The frame is built in sturdy wood and strong metal so you know it will stay with you for years to come. Available in multiple stylish colors, the Novogratz Elle Futon is exactly what you are looking for!. Color: Blue Velvet.