Lush Decor Ella Shabby Chic Ruffle Lace Bedspread Ivory Farmhouse Style Lightweight 3 Piece Set King

Feminine, shabby chic style bedspread with fabric and fill content made from 100% polyester - lightweight bedding ideal for summer and spring or layering. Lush Décor Ella Shabby Chic Ruffle Lace bedspread has a long, beautiful ruffled edge detail and is the perfect addition to your farmhouse or shabby chic style bedroom decor. Elegant and delicate ruffle lace edge give you a charming and pretty bedding set. 3 piece set includes a king size bedspread (80”H x 76”W + 30” drop) and 2 matching shams (20”H x 36”W + 3” ruffle). Due to the delicate nature of the design, these items are dry clean only.