Golden Lighting Ella 3-Light White French Crystal Chandelier with Crystal Shade

Beauty, glamour and fantasy are the inspirations behind this enchanted collection. Golden Lighting's Ella collection lends charm and romance to a room. The style is transitional, but ideal for eclectic and contemporary room decors. Riveting, multi-faceted clear crystal accents twinkle vivaciously. Offered in 3-finishes; the White Gold finish is delicate and refined, the French White finish features brushed gold highlights, and the Brushed Etruscan Bronze finish creates a dark beauty. This mini chandelier creates a stylish focal point that can be mounted as a flush mount or hung as a pendant.