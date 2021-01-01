From canada national park designs
Elk Island National Park Canada Vintage T-Shirt
Advertisement
This Elk Island National Park distressed design with maple leaf is great for the Canadian National Park, Canada, Edmonton, and Alberta with the park's established date. Perfect tourist souvenir to remember Canada. Great for a birthday or Christmas! Great retro design for those who love to hike, mountain climb, the outdoors, nature, kayaking, biking, fishing, vacation, backpacking, camping, or collecting national park gear. Check out our brand for more wilderness and national park related designs! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem