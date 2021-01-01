Brookside Eliza 22 in. White Oak Rectangle Metal and Wood End Table with Storage Shelf

Fill the empty space in your living room with this beautiful modern end table. A thick wooden top creates a rustic feel that is perfectly complemented by industrial steel legs to create a modern farmhouse feel you'll love. Completed with a bottom shelf for extra storage or your favorite decor, this end table is available in Light, Medium, and Dark Oak color options to complete your living space more perfectly. Plus, it's super easy to assemble. Just attach the reinforced metal legs and support braces with a Philips head screwdriver and enjoy a gorgeous end table for any room in your home. Color: White Oak.