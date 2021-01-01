From feetures
Feetures Elite Max Cushion Quarter 3-Pair Pack
Push your limits with this Feetures Elite Max Cushion Quarter 3-Pair Pack or running socks. Sold as a three-pair pack. Quarter cut sits at ankle. Targeted Compression- patented technology focuses compression on the arch for superior comfort and support. Anatomically correct to contour specifically to the Left and Right foot for an unrivaled fit and a reduced risk of blisters. iWick synthetic fibers wick moisture to keep feet cool and dry. Y-heel design prevents the sock from sliding into the shoe. The Perfect Toe eliminates any irritating toe seam. 200 Needle construction utilizes enhanced knitting technique for increased comfort and durability. High density cushioning adds extra protection in high impact areas. 74% polyester, 21% nylon, 5% spandex. Machine wash cold inside out, hang dry. Imported.