Darlee Elisabeth 5 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Fire Pit Deep Seating Conversation Set By

Elisabeth 5 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Fire Pit Deep Seating Conversation Set By Darlee. DL708-5PCD-35QB. Fire Pit Sets. A signature floral elegance defines the Darlee Elisabeth patio furniture collection. An excellent addition to your outdoor seating area, this classic five piece fire pit conversation set is the perfect combination of style and comfort. The cast aluminum frame is lighter in weight than wrough iron, and the antique bronze finish is powder coated, making it tougher and rust resistant. The table features a fire pit fed from clean-burning propane gas, for a cozy flame that keeps you warm during the colder seasons. This fire pit holds a standard 20 lb propane tank and includes a stainless steel burner that produces a maximum of 30,000 BTUs. This six person set includes sesame polyester cushions and ocean blue fire glass. Dimensions (in inches): Fire Pit Chat Table: 47 W X 47 D X 29 1/2 H. Sofa: 78 W X 23 D X 34 1/2 H. Loveseat: 54 W X 25 D X 34 1/2 H. Club Chair: 30 W X 23 D X 34 1/2 H. Arm Height: 23 1/2. Seat Height: 13.