Mathey-Tissot Elisa White Dial Ladies Watch D2111BI2
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone PVD) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone PVD stainless steel bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Ronda Caliber 515 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Butterfly buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Elisa White Dial Ladies Watch D2111BI2.