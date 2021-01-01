Eliana Firm Foarm Queen Bed Pillow

You are at liberty to choose any side of our queen size pillow as it is well-rounded with sumptuous comfort. Our cooling pillow is fashioned with a layer of gel on one side and natural response latex foam is plastered on the other side. This collection is breathable and it offers ultimate comfort and proper aeration that creates revitalizing cold-side feeling. Whether you are a back, side or stomach sleeper, this awesome pillow is recommended for you. Sleep with peace of mind and comfort as you lay your head on our pillow that has cool support in the right places. This classic bed pillow is exquisitely built from the solid natural Talalay latex foam core, cool gel layer and pin core holes. Above all, our pillow is 5.5' thick and it comes with a zippered polyester cover that is removable and washable. - COOL GEL: This side of the pillow is medium-firm dispersing your body's heat and helps you sleep more comfortable and cooler - NATURAL TALALAY LATEX: Designed with a layer of gel and air holes to provide maximum support and ventilation creating that cold-side feeling - PREMIUM QUALITY ' Natural response latex and cool gel layer makes your comfort pillow feel firm yet comfy and soft allowing you to sleep the best at night on your mattress. Pin core holes to promote maximum air circulation and dissipate heat - EASY CARE: Has a durable wrinkle resistant soft allergy-free interwoven double knit fabric for a more, comfortable and relaxing sleep. The polyester cover is removable, washable and zippered to keep your pillow clean and like new