From rosevera
Rosevera Elian Upholstered Panel/Platform Bed, Queen, Charcoal
All in one package, set includes: (1) headboard, (1) footboard, (1) set of rails, and (3) pieces of wooden slats Introducing Rosevera Bartolo collection panel bed with handcrafted diamond tufts button accents on headboard. Made of fine selected and durable linen Simply constructed with solid wood frame and dual padded foam on headboard for stability and long-term durability. Assembly required Adjustable bed and risers can be used for this item. Adjustable headboard height that four optional headboard holes for mounting at: 49" H -53" H -57" H -61" H (Assembled Height) to better accommodate with different thickness of mattress Box spring not included for this product and can accommodate with US standard size mattress Available in various size-Twin, Full, Queen Included components: Headboard with bed frame