From elegant home fashions
Elegant Home Fashions ELG-592 Linen Cabinet, White
STYLE : This tall storage cabinet with perfect proportion features in elegent and modern classic white finish style. Thanks to its neutral white hue, this clean-lined design is sure to blend with any existing ensemble, suitable for all styles and designs of bathroom HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: Crafted with quality MDF, making the cabinet extremely durable and stable FUNCTIONAL: This tall linen cabinet has double doors with three interior shelves, and two drawers in the bottom. Allowing a lot of extra storage room for soaps, shampoos, towels, toiletries, and more but taking up little to no bathroom space EXTRA STABILITY: The linen cabinet includes an anti-tipping hardware that assures the tall standing cabinet doesn’t fall over easily. Creating extra stability and guarantees safety to you and the items put in the cabinet EASY TO ASSEMBLE AND CLEAN: A detailed and easy-to-follow assembly instruction is included to make sure the cabinet is put together fast but correctly. This low maintenance piece is easy to clean and adds an extra touch to your home