Elf Ornaments, Christmas Family Ornaments, Pick Style - Brother Elf, Daddy Elf, Mommy Elf, Sister Elf, Baby Elf, Family Ornament, Wood Slice (Brother Elf)

DETAILS: One rustic wood slice handmade Christmas Ornament. Handpainted white background with black and red sparkle design. Wood slice has a natural bark rim. Handstamped with "made with love" on the natural back of the ornament. Ornament is finished with a jute hanger and a polka dot ribbon. Each ornament is 2.1 inches to 2.5 each. STYLES AVAILABLE: Brother Elf, Daddy Elf, Mommy Elf, Sister Elf or Baby Elf IDEAS: Wood Slice can be used as gift tags, present toppers, tree ornaments, home decor on door knobs, Christmas gifts for family, friends, neighbors, secret santa gifts and more! SHIPPING: All ornaments all shipped within 1-2 business days first class USPS. Each ornament is wrapped carefully to ensure a safe arrival. Every ornament in handmade in Omaha, Nebraska and varies slightly.