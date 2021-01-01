Eleven by Venus Williams Eleven In Legacy Hoodie in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) Eleven by Venus Williams Eleven In Legacy Hoodie in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) Cotton blend. Imported. Front zipper closure. Drawstring hood. Front embroidered logo. Ribbed trim. French terry fabric. Item not sold as a set. ELBY-WK1. EVA-DD-HO290. Through innovative design and proprietary fabrics, fitness brand EleVen founded by Venus Williams provides fashion-inspired activewear that 'serves' to inspire women to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. Each collection is engineered with materials that not only enhance workouts, but keep you dry, cool and UV protected. EleVen is better than a 10. It's not best, it's better - Be an EleVen.