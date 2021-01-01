Elevation map of Africa Tee Shirt country names and border T-Shirt

map of AFRICA with relief Tee shirt is the perfect gift for brother or sister, birthdays, Christmas, or holidays Colorful topographic AFRICA Map T-shirt for men, Elevation Map for AFRICA T-shirt for women and kids AFRICA physical Map shirt with the major lakes and river is a great outfit for women, men and kids topographic Map of AFRICA shirt for dad, AFRICA Map t-shirts with country names Nigeria, Egypt, Congo, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem