From ozarks fehr trade originals
Ozarks Fehr Trade Originals Elevated Double Dog & Cat Bowl, Natural, 1-cup
Ozarks Fehr Trade Originals Elevated Double Dog & Cat Bowl is a beautiful way to keep your floors clean and your pet comfortable. The solid wood stand holds two stainless-steel bowls in place, minimizing spills while blending in seamlessly with almost any decor. Raised dishes also aid digestion and take the strain off your paw-tner’s neck and shoulders. Plus, the wood stain is 100% natural, allergen-free and non-toxic, so you know your BFF can safely gobble her food, drink her water and lick the bowl clean. This feeder undergoes a seven-step process to ensure a long-lasting, durable finish—to clean it, just wipe the stand with a damp cloth. Best of all, it comes fully assembled and ready to use!