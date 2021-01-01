DeLonghi Eletta Top Fully Automatic Espresso, Cappuccino and Coffee Maker with One Touch LatteCrema System and Built-In Grinder, Black/Chrome

The De’Longhi Eletta Cappuccino Top Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine with the patented LatteCrema System brings the ultimate espresso experience to De’Longhi’s fully automatic espresso machine lineup. Eletta Cappuccino Top features 3 single touch milk drinks buttons: cappuccino, cafe latte and macchiato, that instantly prepares the perfect cup tailored to your liking, as well as a unique Milk Menu to brew additional milk based beverages, such as flat white and more. Color: Black/Chrome.