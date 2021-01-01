Elephant Nirvana Premium T-Shirt

This fun tee makes a great birthday or Christmas gift for any baby elephant lovers, zoologist, zookeeper or trendy teen or tween or adult. This is the best tee for you to wear to show the love to your Elephant. Funny elephant lovers t-shirt for teen boys and girls makes great outfit back to school and Halloween outfit gifts for brother or sister. Trendy animal tee for father, daddy, mama, mommy, aunt, grandma and grandpa for Fathers Day, Mothers Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.