Take a stylish stroll with the carefree, cool vibes of the Flojos Elena strappy sandals! Beach sandals with durable faux-leather uppers. Strappy sandals in a low-profile silhouette. Lightly padded footed for added comfort. Debossed logo adorns footbed. Rubber outsole with logo tread for grippy traction and durable wear. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 3.6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.