Elementum 13in LED Wall Sconce 3000K in Chrome

Solid aluminum construction with opal mouth blown glass. 22in and 30in versions may be mounted vertically or horizontally. AC LED technology - no driver or transformer required. Easily fits on a pancake junction box. 277V, 240V, or custom CCT options available by special order. High Powered Replaceable LED Module CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 80000, Color Temp: 3000K. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer. Standards: ETL & cETL listed for Damp Locations. CEC Title 24 Compliant, and ADA Compliant., Weight: 3.84 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting