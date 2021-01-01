From akris punto
Akris punto Elements Mesh-Sleeve Blouse
From the Essentials Collection Mesh sleeve blouse in crisply tailored cotton-blend poplin design Stand collar Concealed button placket Long mesh sleeves Button cuffs Mesh back yoke About 22" from shoulder to hem Cotton/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Imported Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Learn more about the Akris Punto gift with purchase. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Cream. Size: 10.