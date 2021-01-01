Safavieh Elements 674 Metro-Chic Rug

From the Elements Collection. Luxurious textures and metro-chic styling impart penthouse character on the Elements rug collection by Safavieh. A cool color palette shimmers from the clean-lined designs, artfully veiled in the tone-on-tone blend of silky-soft viscose and wool. Elements is transitionally styled for classic or classy-contemporary decor. Viscose/wool Look to label for care Imported SPECIFICATIONS 8'W x 10'L. Gifts - Decorative Home > Safavieh > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Safavieh. Color: Grey.