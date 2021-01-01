From cuisinart
Cuisinart Elemental Silver 4-Cup Food Processor
More convenient than ever, the Cuisinart Elemental Collection 4-Cup Chopper/Grinder effortlessly handles a variety of food Preparation tasks such as chopping, grinding, and pureing. The SmartPower blade has a patented auto-reversing ability with a sharp edge for delicate chopping and pureeing soft foods, while the blunt edge grinds through spices and harder foods. Additionally, the revolutionary BladeLock System keeps the blade secure during processing and pouring. Its cutting-edge food prep from Cuisinart.