ELEMENT Reflections Dune 8 Inch Dome Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EDIT8RF9275W)

A minimalist decorative fixture, the ELEMENT Reflections Dune 8 Inch Dome Trim by Element is a recessed light ideal for a variety of interiors. Using eco-friendly LED lamping, this fixtures interior Lambertian surface provides bright downlighting and a consistent level of brightness, regardless of the angle of view. Characterized by a decorative patterned interior that mimics the bloom of the flower, this light adds an air of sophistication and is the ideal component in a multi-level lighting system. Available in 2700K, 300K, and 3500K color temperatures and flanged or flangeless trim types, the ELEMENT Reflections Dune 8 Inch Dome Trim is fully dimmable for enhanced mood lighting. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White