ELEMENT Reflections 5 Inch New Construction Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (EDIH5RC-HLECO)

The ELEMENT Reflections Collection utilizes a first-of-its-kind technology in LED recessed lighting, combining decorative domes with glare-free indirect lighting. ELEMENT Reflections redefines LED recessed lighting at a fundamental level by allowing downlights to become an essential decorative room component of a multi-layered lighting design. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Color: Silver. Finish: Steel