Manhattan Comfort Element Mid Century Modern Velvet Upholstered Dining Armchair, Steel

Have a Stylish Chair in Your Dining Table with the Element Dining Chair by Manhattan Comfort, Featuring a Luxurious Modern Look and Sumptuous Velvet Upholstery in a Gorgeous Steel Color. Measures 23.74" inches L x 26.81" inches W x 41.54" inches H and Weighs 35.2 lbs. Ready to Assemble. Contains One Dining Chair. The Chair Has a Durable Stainless Steel Frame. Beautiful Modern Design with a Polished Steel Frame. Comes with an Armchair Style Seat with Luxurious Velvet Upholstery. Perfect for Your Dining Table.