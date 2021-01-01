From elegantcomfort
Elegant Comfort Luxury Micro-Sherpa 50" X 60" Ultra Plush Zebra Design Throw/Blanket
HIGH QUALITY AND DURABLE SOFTNESS : Made from ultra-soft 100% Micromink Sherpa yarns super-plush and comfortable, warm for ALL YEAR AROUND USE . Heavy-Weight THROW SIZE DIMENSION: 50" X 60" Length - You will love to cuddle with this Micromink Sherpa Blanket. They are perfect fit when you are watching TV and lounging on your sofa or bed. WARMTH, SOFTNESS, AND HAPPINESS IN ONE: This sherpa blanket is equipped with super soft fleece fabric to keep you warm and cozy while you lounge on your sofa or bed. Great addition to any bedroom set, bed in a bag, bed sheets, duvet covers. BRING THE CHEER TO YOUR HOME: Luxury sherpa throws will keep you warm, cozy and comfortable during the winter sason! Made of high quality micro-sherpa, ultra comfortable and super strong linen for years to lasts. Great gift idea for Christmas, holiday and many more for your loved ones. . EASY, ENEGRY-EFFICIENT CARE: They are as soft as 1500 thread count Egyptian cotton and durable than the highest thread count cotton. Its ultrafine yarns and weave that are fade resistant, making a short cold-water wash and a quick tumble dry on low heat all you need to keep these linens fresh and clean. They will not be weakened or tear even after years of use, maintaining a smooth, wrinkle-resistant that only improves with time.